Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Danville, VA

Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.