Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 1:45 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2023 in Danville, VA
