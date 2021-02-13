Danville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Danville, VA
