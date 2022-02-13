Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Danville, VA
