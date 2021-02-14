Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 7:00 AM EST. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Danville, VA
