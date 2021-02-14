 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Danville, VA

Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 7:00 AM EST. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

