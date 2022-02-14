 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2022 in Danville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 5:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

