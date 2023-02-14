Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For snow fans outside of Virginia’s mountains, this winter has been a disappointment.
After waiting, and waiting, and waiting some more, the Mid-Atlantic picked up their first accumulating snow of the winter last. It wasn't much…
Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…