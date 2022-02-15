Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy ra…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
For the drive home in Danville: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to …
This evening's outlook for Danville: Mostly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Danville will be cool tomorrow. It…
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 44-degree low is forec…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.