Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Danville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

Local Weather

