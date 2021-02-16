Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Danville today. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Rain is…
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The …
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Danville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. A 37-degree low is fore…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and …
Danville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 31 degrees is toda…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today.…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville tomorrow. …
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. How likely is…