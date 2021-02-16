Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Danville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.