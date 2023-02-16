Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Danville, VA
