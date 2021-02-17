Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Danville, VA
