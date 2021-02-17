 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Danville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Danville, VA

Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert