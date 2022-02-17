Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Danville, VA
