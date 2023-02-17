Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Danville, VA
