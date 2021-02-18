 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Danville, VA

It will be a cold day in Danville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 12:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

