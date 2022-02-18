Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Danville, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Danville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

