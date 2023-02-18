Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For snow fans outside of Virginia’s mountains, this winter has been a disappointment.
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is…
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …