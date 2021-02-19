 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Danville, VA

Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until FRI 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

