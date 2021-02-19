Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until FRI 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Danville, VA
