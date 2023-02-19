Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2023 in Danville, VA
