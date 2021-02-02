 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Danville, VA

Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

Local Weather

