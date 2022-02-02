 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Danville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

