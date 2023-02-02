Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Danville, VA
