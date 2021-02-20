Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Danville, VA

Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.