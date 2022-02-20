Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Danville, VA
