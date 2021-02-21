Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Danville, VA
