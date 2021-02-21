 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Danville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

