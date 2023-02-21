Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.