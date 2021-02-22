Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Danville, VA

Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.