Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Danville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Danville. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.