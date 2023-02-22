Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Danville, VA
