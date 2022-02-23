Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Danville, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

