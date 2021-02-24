Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Danville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degree…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
This evening in Danville: Mostly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomor…
Danville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. A 37-degree low is fore…
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but …
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Occasional light rain. Some icy conditions developing late. Some icing possible. Low 31F. Winds NNE …
Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Wednesda…