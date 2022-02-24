Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Danville, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.