Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.