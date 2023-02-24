Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The brief burst of cold air this weekend has been the exception rather than the rule since the first of the year. Virginia has not had a start…
The last week of February, and climatological winter, is covered in the latest edition of Snow Search. Despite chill air the weekend of Feb. 2…
Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tod…
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…
For snow fans outside of Virginia’s mountains, this winter has been a disappointment.