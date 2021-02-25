Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Danville, VA
