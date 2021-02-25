Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Danville, VA

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.