Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Danville. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are i…
Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect clear …
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, …