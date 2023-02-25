Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2023 in Danville, VA
