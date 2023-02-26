Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The brief burst of cold air this weekend has been the exception rather than the rule since the first of the year. Virginia has not had a start…
The last week of February, and climatological winter, is covered in the latest edition of Snow Search. Despite chill air the weekend of Feb. 2…
Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tod…
For snow fans outside of Virginia’s mountains, this winter has been a disappointment.
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…