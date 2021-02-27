 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Danville, VA

Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

Local Weather

