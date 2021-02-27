Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Danville, VA
