Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The brief burst of cold air this weekend has been the exception rather than the rule since the first of the year. Virginia has not had a start…
The last week of February, and climatological winter, is covered in the latest edition of Snow Search. Despite chill air the weekend of Feb. 2…
Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tod…
Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degree…
For snow fans outside of Virginia’s mountains, this winter has been a disappointment.