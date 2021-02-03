Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Danville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Danville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.