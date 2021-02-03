Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Danville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Danville, VA
