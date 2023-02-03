The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The second arctic outbreak of winter will kick off the week of Feb. 5. A coastal storm threatens on Feb. 6. However, the cold air goes away in…
Storm track is everything, but there are signs of change for snow lovers
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Wednesday. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
We're half way through winter and many from New Jersey to North Carolina are still looking for their first accumulating snow of the season. Jo…
Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tod…