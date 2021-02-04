Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Danville, VA

Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.