Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Danville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.