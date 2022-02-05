Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 …
For the drive home in Danville: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall aro…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today…
Danville's evening forecast: Periods of snow. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might …