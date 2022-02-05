 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Danville, VA

Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert