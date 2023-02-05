Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The second arctic outbreak of winter will kick off the week of Feb. 5. A coastal storm threatens on Feb. 6. However, the cold air goes away in…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Wednesday. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Saturday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
Storm track is everything, but there are signs of change for snow lovers
We're half way through winter and many from New Jersey to North Carolina are still looking for their first accumulating snow of the season. Jo…