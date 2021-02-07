 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Danville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Danville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert