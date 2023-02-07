Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in Danville, VA
