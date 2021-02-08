The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Par…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorr…
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degre…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville tomorr…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Danville temperatures will reach t…
This evening in Danville: Periods of rain and snow. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.