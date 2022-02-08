Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freezing Fog Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Danville today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. It sho…
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees…
For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall aro…
For the drive home in Danville: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. …