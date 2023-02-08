Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2023 in Danville, VA
