Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Danville, VA

Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.